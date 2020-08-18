CLINTON — Many contractors in eastern Iowa and western Illinois are interested in the Clinton High School project, Tom Wollan of FRK Architects and Engineers told the Clinton School Board on Monday.
“They want this in their portfolios,” he said.
FRK is accepting bids for the first job in the Clinton High School renovation — turning the north field into school parking. The firm will open bids Thursday and recommend a contractor to the Clinton School Board next week, Wollan said.
Wollan outlined the CHS project and answered questions for school board members during a slide presentation Monday. Over the course of 4 1/2 years, the selected contractor will build a portion of the new campus, reroute students to that section and tear down the section the students have vacated.
The 1919 building and subsequent additions will come down as new space is constructed for use, Wollan said. Temporary partitions will be erected when needed.
When contractors take down the 1919 building, students may be “threading the needle” to get to Yourd gym and the wellness center, Wollan said. “It will be a little tricky.”
FRK uses 3-D modeling, a design that allows viewers to “fly through” the building for a three-dimensional look at it, Wollan said. “We don’t necessarily do blueprints anymore.”
Board members asked if they could see the 3-D model, and Wollan said he’d find a way to make that happen. “It’s really quite fascinating,” he said.
The District budgeted $54 million for construction, with contingencies for unexpected issues.
An additional $8 million will pay for such things as design fees, furnishings and information technology, Wollan said.
FRK estimated the total project at $62 million last year. The District will sell bonds to cover nearly $39 million.
An independent cost consultant will check the numbers FRK came up with a year ago, Wollan said, to make sure they are accurate, but the building trades market is difficult to predict right now, so bids for the project are unpredictable.
Wollan has seen bids come in 25% over budget, and he’s seen others come in 25% under, he said. By the end of February or the first of March, FRK should be able to pinpoint actual costs more accurately.
About $250,000 will pay a third-party tester required by the State of Iowa. The geotechnical report, which FRK budgeted $25,000 for, cost only $12,000.
FRK will hire one contractor for the entire project rather than putting each portion of the project out for bids, Wollan said. The project “would not lend itself to that approach,” he said.
“You want your same contractor through the whole project [for consistancy].”
Board member Scott Bengtson asked if getting material will be an issue. He’d heard that steel is hard to get.
Contractors will bid on the project this winter and should have ample time to purchase material, Wollan said. If steel is difficult to obtain, the architects may opt for more prefab or masonry.
The contractor will decide whether to buy materials years in advance or take a chance on lower prices closer to the time the materials are needed. “They’ll be taking some risk with the longer project,” said Wollan, because costs could rise over the next four years.
FRK has already made some cost containment changes from the original design based on the building market, Wollan said. But cost containment doesn’t mean substandard product.
To keep the cost under budget, FRK met with the District and decided to remodel the kitchen rather than tear off the roof and remove walls that are sound.
Once construction begins, FRK will become the District’s advocate for the project, Wollan said. Wollan will be the lead architect. “I’m going to kind of be at the center ... of the coordination of the whole process.”
FRK will attend all construction meetings and will make site visits. At the end of each phase, the design team will go through its punch list to make sure the contractor followed specifications for the project, Wollan said.
FRK will bid the project during the winter and expects construction to begin in the spring when weather allows.
