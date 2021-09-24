CLINTON — The parking lot east of Clinton High School has become a construction zone as contractor TriCon Construction of Dubuque begins a three-story academic addition.
Tom Wollan of Frevert-Ramsey-Kobes Architects and Engineers updated the Clinton School Board on the project earlier this month.
Phase I, set to be completed in 2022, consists of construction of a three-story academic addition, a bus drop-off area and a new parking lot to the east of the addition. The school district purchased and demolished three homes to make room for the new parking lot.
Following the completion of Phase 1, the 1919 building will be demolished, new shops and music classes and a 825-seat auditorium will be constructed, along with a parking lot on the school’s south side.
The second phase will be completed by 2024.
The final phase, to be completed in 2025, includes the demolition of most of the 1969 building, construction of a commons, art and administration addition, a new main entrance drive and parking on Eighth Street.
The Clinton School District broke ground in June for the $62 million project. Nearly $39 million of the cost comes from the sale of bonds, which voters approved by 75% in a March 2020 election.
Additional funding comes from a one-cent sales tax and Physical Plant and Equipment Levy funds.
The $61.8 million bid by TriCon was $8 million over the original District budget of $53 million for the construction portion of the project, but the district found additional funding for parts of the project and downgraded parts of the plan to make budget.
The District cut $3.2 million from the project and found $6 million in alternate funding. The District cut improvements to the kitchen and serving area, saving $1.4 million, and cut $2 million from architecture, culinary, electrical, civil, technical and mechanical aspects of the project.
The downgrades are minor things that no one will notice, sad District Chief Financial Officer Cindy McAleer in May. “Nothing that’s going to affect the overall structure.”
The District will use local option sales tax and Physical Plant and Equipment Levy money to make up $1.6 million and asked the Athletic and Fine Arts boosters to give $1.5 million.
The District asked the School Budget Review Committee for permission to pay for between $1.5 million and $3 million for furniture from the general fund. Use of SBRC is normal, Matt Gillespie, of financial firm Piper Sandler, told the school board in April. Chances are good that the SBRC would approve the spending, he said.
The District will use $600,000 from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act for technology aspects of the building project.
The school board approved change orders this month for some of the less-expensive options. Some of them can be added back into the plan later if prices come down, Wollan said.
The board reduced the cost of the project by $11,502 by changing an exterior egress stairway to a ladder surrounded by a cage. The school must have two exits out of the mechanical room, and architects had planned a stairway. Now the second exit will be a platform and adjacent ladder caged for the top five feet.
A change in interior lighting reduced the cost by $67,190, and a change in data cabling amounted to $49,490.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.