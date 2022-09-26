CLINTON - This year’s Clinton High School Homecoming parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
There will be no parking along the parade route from 4-7 p.m., Clinton police announced in a press release Monday.
Handicap parking will be the 300 block of Fifth Avenue South between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Vehicles found on the parade route between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. will be subject to ticketing and towing. Once the parade has concluded, normal parking along the route will resume.
Parade Route
The parade will start at Clinton High School at the intersection of Seventh Avenue South and Ninth Street. The parade will travel north on South Ninth Street to Fifth Avenue South, then will turn east on Fifth Avenue South and travel to Third Street. The parade will turn north onto Third Street and disband at the intersection of Fourth Avenue South and Third Street.
The Clinton Police Department wants to remind motorists to expect traffic delays along the parade route on Thursday afternoon. There will be law enforcement personnel located along the parade route, assisting with the traffic control.
