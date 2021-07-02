CLINTON — Graduates of Clinton High School are planning their Eighth Reunion for Sunday, Sept. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Vista Grande.
The all-class reunion began in 2013 and met annual except during 2020.
Organizers of planned a two-meat buffet to begin at 12:15 p.m. While tables are set aside for classes from the 1940s forward, graduates and their spouses may sit at any table, said organizer Jeanette Petersen.
To reserve a seat, send checks for $15 per person made out to CHS All Class Reunion to All Class Reunion, PO Box 2002, Clinton, IA 52733 as soon as possible. Include your name, address, email address, phone number and graduation year.
The deadline for reservation is Aug. 27. Anyone who needs help to attend may call Petersen at 563-249-5861 or include the information on the reservation.
The Induction to Hall of Fame will be Friday, Sept. 3, at Clinton High’s first home football game.
