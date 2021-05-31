CLINTON — Seniors were spaced several feet apart across the floor of Yourd gymnasium Sunday, but they graduated together, something the Clinton High School class of 2020 wasn’t able to do.
By law, the school district could not require masks, and most of the people in attendance chose not to wear them.
Class valedictorian Michelle Powell encouraged seniors to cherish the moments they shared in high school “because much will change after this ceremony.”
Powell and other speakers at the CHS graduation were well aware that their lives are changing as they become adults and go their separate ways.
Megen Herch spoke of the fighting spirit that members of the class of 2021 would take with them and apply to the next chapter of their lives.
While traditions such as the graduation walk, prom and homecoming almost vanished for seniors during the COVID era, the seniors found a way to adapt the traditions so they wouldn’t disappear, said Bailey Klinkhammer. Tradition will continue in one form or another, she said.
“We have been able to leave a lasting impact on this school,” Klinkhammer said. The class has opened doors for students who come after them. “Tradition has carried us through.”
“I’m grateful that we could be together in Yourd one last time,” said senior Molly Shannon.
“We embraced the change and stayed loyal to CHS ideals,” Shannon said. “If we can survive a global pandemic, we can do anything.”
A total of 209 seniors attended the graduation ceremony, officials said. Principal JR Kuch noted that theirs is the last graduation that will be held in Yourd without air conditioning. Air conditioning will be added to Yourd during the high school renovations set for the next four years.
