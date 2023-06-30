CLINTON — Representatives of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and its River Bluff Community Foundation affiliate met Wednesday at Eagle Point Park Lodge with members of the Clinton community to begin fulfilling a vision of what Clinton residents value the most.
Leaders of the Community Foundation initially identified 10 local high-performing communities, and for Clinton, the ninth community identified, decided to align two different existing initiatives into one.
"Because Clinton comes with so many assets," Senior Affiliate Advisor M.J. Smith said, "and so many winding directions to choose from, in your case, we are going to participate in Heart & Soul, which will help determine the direction."
Heart & Soul refers to an engagement process involved in the four-month-long "readiness phase" of the overall initiative to be completed in November.
A Leadership Team of 15 volunteers asked to make a monetary contribution to the campaign make a three-year commitment to move the process forward, first approaching Clinton residents, businesses and organizations who also might have the ability to make a monetary contribution. They will gather input on what they love most about the community, what future they want for it, and how to achieve it.
The Leadership Team's effort will then open up to include opinions from the entire community.
The second part of the initiative, the Small Town Dreams initiative, then begins, involving a $100,000 challenge grant opportunity provided by an anonymous donor to building an endowment. This fund pays out annually in support of a project agreed upon with the community that reflects its values.
With community foundations now established throughout the region, the leaders of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque encourage communities with the capacity to build their own unrestricted endowments to do so, sustaining a healthy and vibrant future with an ongoing annual funding source that provides a baseline from which ideas can be developed.
Given application approval, the Leadership Team will then present the 2-1 match campaign to lead donors. Approved communities will also have grant-making ability during the three-year time frame of the program in which any project work is expected to be completed.
Keep Iowa Beautiful's Hometown Pride program is a nonprofit that similarly operated by developing and carrying out projects that better a community.
Community Planning and Development Consultant Francis Boggus agreed on Wednesday to participate, representing Clinton's Hometown Pride as a single entity in the Leadership Team.
Partnership between the organizations, he says, will serve to expand the reach that Hometown Pride currently has, but the two will continue to exist independently and focus will remain on ongoing projects such as the Clinton County Walk of Fame, city murals, and the Duke Slater memorial statue.
Moving along as planned, landscaping at the statue's future location is currently being offered and the statue is now being created.
"We're looking to add more projects in the future," Boggus says. "That was one of the reasons we want a partnership with Heart & Soul, to serve as a greater impact working together collaboratively with other entities in the community."
