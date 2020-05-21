CLINTON — The Clinton Humane Society broke ground Wednesday for its new kennel project, one that will enable it to have more space and offer more services to furry friends and their families.
Jennifer Gerdes, operations manager, was excited to announce the groundbreaking of the new and renovated kennel facility, since the current kennels date to 1941. Humane Society Board member Jamie Glover said the project is long overdue and is grateful the plan is finally coming into fruition.
“With the continued support of our community through fundraisers and donations along with grants, we can finally create an incredible safe haven for those in need,” Glover said. “The new facility will house more dogs and allow more kennel space inside and outside our runs.”
In addition to the additional space for animals, Glover said the new facility will also have play yards, a grooming center, a private socialization room specified for the dogs available for adoption and over 35 brand new state-of-the-art kennels. A new crematorium will be built as well.
“We are beyond excited for this new spectacular facility, and what lies ahead specifically for the happiness, comfort, and security it will offer to our dogs here at the Clinton Humane Society,” Glover said.
As the weather is warming up, Gerdes said she is hopeful construction will begin over the next few weeks. The project is expected to be completed before the end of the year. With the renovations ongoing, Gerdes said the Clinton Humane Society will remain open during this process.
“Our goal is to never have to close,” Gerdes said. “The renovations in the kennel areas will happen in stages, so one section is always open to house dogs.”
One of their biggest supporters, Nestle Purina, expressed its excitement about the renovations.
Roger Brecht, plant manager, said via press release that the company is honored to be a part of the process.
“On behalf of Purina’s associates in Clinton we are excited to be able to support the shelter with donations of high quality and nutritious pet food, and now help support this expansion and renovation of kennels,” Brecht said. “This project is critical to furthering the shelter’s mission to find great homes for adoptable dogs and cats, which is something all of us at Purina are passionate about supporting.”
