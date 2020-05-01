CLINTON — The coronavirus has halted everyone’s daily lives since mid-March, causing the cancellation of many events across the Gateway area.
Things are slowly but surely returning to normal in Clinton, as Gov. Kim Reynolds announced small businesses and restaurants could return to regular operations as long as they follow the new guidance that begins today.
This year, kids missed out on the opportunity to participate in an Easter egg hunt because of the ongoing pandemic. With the looser restrictions, the Clinton Kiwanis Club is hosting an Easter egg hunt – more like an Easter egg drive-thru – on Saturday.
Mary Wilson of the Clinton Kiwanis Club said the goal is to bring happiness to the children who have been through so much over the last couple of months.
“That’s our goal and our mission, is to do things for children,” Wilson told the Clinton Herald. “It just seemed like we needed to do something since we have already gotten everything prepared. And again, it just seemed like we needed to do something.”
Wilson mentioned the weather is going to be ideal Saturday, which is even more of a reason to kick off this event. Originally the plan was to host this event April 4, but the pandemic canceled those plans. They then decided to move it to May 2., this coming Saturday, in hopes of having a traditional Easter egg hunt. But, Wilson said, because things are still ongoing with this pandemic, they decided it would be best to do a drive-thru giveaway instead.
“Things are just a little too uncertain yet,” Wilson said. “And we don’t want to take the chance of exposing anyone to anything, especially since we are dealing with small children.”
Parents will be able to drive to the parking lot near Happy Joe’s Pizza, which is located on 408 S. First St., in Clinton. Wilson said everything they do is normally at the Clinton Masonic Center, which is on the same block. She mentioned they have permission from the city, the police department, and parks and recreation officials. In that area, they will set up a tent, and all of the volunteers will wear gloves and masks as well.
The entry point will be closest to Happy Joe’s and then people will continue down toward the tent. Wilson said they have a lot of bags to pass out, and the goal is to make sure no child is left without.
“If they’re three kids in a car, then they are going to get three bags,” Wilson said. “We also have a special bag for little ones that are toddlers. They are going to grab their things and wave to the bunny and out the drive they go.”
Wilson said it is very important to the Clinton Kiwanis Club to host this event for two reasons: to give back to the kids and also distribute the 11,000 bags filled with 20 eggs to children who have had their daily lives interrupted by the coronavirus.
“Our hope is here, this will give the kids something to look forward to,” Wilson said. “We just want to make it a fun thing.”
