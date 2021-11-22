CLINTON — Community members were invited Monday to attend a Spark Session with representatives of FEH Design to provide input on the future of the Clinton Public Library.
Monday’s gathering marked the third public meeting related to Clinton Public Library planning. Design conversations were from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, with a casual presentation at noon and a formal presentation at 6 p.m.
Representatives of FEH Design presented options for both a renovation of the existing library facility or construction of a new facility. A proposal also incorporated the Lyons branch.
Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf and Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center Director Sarah Lind both provided input in response to the unveiling of the multiple library improvement options.
At the noon casual presentation, Wolf noted an older facility can create challenges when it comes to building security. He is not sure the current facility’s layout is in the best interest of public safety, he said. He also cited the benefits of a new structure with one level.
“I hate to say this now but this is a public building where anybody in the public can go here,” Wolf said. “And it seems to me that openness there and the safety aspect of that is a strong thing that I like, being probably biased from being the county attorney, but I think maybe even liability for the city, too. I mean as far as I always worry about this older structure and all the little nooks and crannies and hideaways and stuff.”
Wolf noted a new building would be much more energy efficient than renovating the current main library location. He assumes a new building “would be far more efficient with the utilities.”
Lind referenced one proposed plan for renovation of the current main library location, which proposes 46 parking spaces in the area. The parking spaces in the municipal area would be an increase for the library but a decrease when factoring in the whole block, which includes the YWCA and the Discovery Center, she noted.
“That doesn’t seem like nearly enough for the needs on the block,” Lind said.
The next public meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 15. A recommendation of the preferred option is anticipated at the Dec. 15 meeting. The planning timeline notes after receiving and reviewing the Advisory Task Force recommendation, a community survey will be issued based on the public workshop.
Survey results will be gathered Jan. 17. A library board meeting with a report of survey response and recommendations will also occur Jan. 17. They then plan to give a report about the survey and recommendations to the Clinton City Council, according to the project planning timeline.
