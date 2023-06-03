CLINTON — Clinton Public Library’s summer reading program will start today, with a kick-off party at the Lyons Branch at 105 Main Ave from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There, all ages are welcome to sign up for the program, enter for door prizes, and enjoy music and snacks. Winners of the library’s Bookmark Design Contest will be announced during that time as well.
“The biggest draw,” Youth Services Librarian Kendra Evers says, “is big bubble stations with Absolute Science where kids and adults can make their own giant bubbles.”
Registration can also be done via the library’s website at ClintonPublicLibrary.us or at either of the library’s Clinton locations where reading logs are also available. Encouraged, though, is the use of the Beanstack app or website to record reading progress in the form of a bingo game, one that’s played for the duration of June and another for the month of July until the program ends on Aug. 4.
Each spot on the board encourages reading and other ways to strengthen literacy skills and engage with the library in various ways. Each bingo wins that participant a small prize. Additional bingos thereafter on the same board give entry for a grand prize drawing on Aug. 7.
On top of the summer reading program, Evers says, “We’ve got an art camp in the works, some special storytimes on the road. Our lower level is getting renovated, so that cut into our plans for indoor programs for hosting large numbers, so we’re looking at the Ericksen Center.”
“We’re really working on updating,” she says. “Last year, we got new A/C in the Youth Department on the second floor. So it will be nice and cool at the library this summer.”
Seeing the summertime as an opportunity to do outreach and collaboration, the library is working with a handful of organizations for a Family Movie Night series to be held on the last Saturday in June through September in Four Square Park. There will also be a pottery painting event in early August in collaboration with Rainbow Pottery.
“We will also be joining a rotating schedule with other Clinton County libraries this summer in providing storytimes and kid craft programs to Grand Mound and Low Moor citizens on Thursdays,” Evers says. “This summer is all about ‘Finding Your Voice’ at the library, so we’re hoping our programs will help our patrons express themselves.”
Extended summer hours at the Main Branch at 306 Eighth Ave. South, in effect now, are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Regular hours will resume Sept. 1.
