CLINTON — Kevin Colschen deals in Christmas lights. He pushes holiday cheer.
Ever since he moved into the house at 1419 N. Fourth St., Colschen’s Christmas lights have filled his own yard and spilled over to his neighbors’ homes. The Clinton man hangs lights and shares them for the simple joy of it.
When Colschen and his wife Alisha purchased the house in 2012, the neighborhood wasn’t so bright, Colschen said last week. “People never remembered seeing this many lights here before.”
In recent years, however, the neighborhood has exuded holiday cheer. The house on the north corner of the block put up some lights. Colschen put up some lights. Then Colschen put lights on the trees and bushes at the home of his neighbor to the north — in the middle of the night.
The neighbor didn’t mind the clear lights on the trees, Colschen said, but he made Colschen remove the colored lights on the bushes.
Colschen has new neighbors this year. They moved in right before Halloween. “They didn’t really have time to buy any lights,” Colschen said, so he decorated for them.
“Sounds like they may decorate next year,” Colschen said.
Colschen has lived in Clinton his whole life except when he moved to Iowa City to attend college, he said. “I moved back here to work for the family business.” His father, Tom Colschen, owned Gateway Supply for 30 years until it closed in 2020 due to COVID.
Colschen and Alisha lived in an apartment in the north end of town for awhile, and Colschen couldn’t decorate outside. “That was one thing I didn’t like. I always wanted to decorate,” he said.
Colschen has decorated the Fourth Street house he and Alisha moved in, he said. “My first year I did it, I spent about two grand for Halloween and another 2 grand for Christmas,” Colschen said.
“I was playing professional poker back then,” Colschen said. He won about $2,800 before Halloween and bought $2,000 worth of lights to decorate his home.
Before Christmas that year, he won about $3,200 and bought $2,000 worth of Christmas lights. “So I started out with a lot.”
Colschen doesn’t know why he likes to decorate. His mother, the late Dorcas Colschen, decorated inside the house while he was growing up. “I don’t think we ever had ... outlets outside,” he said.
Colschen decorates inside as well, but he loves to put up lights outside. “I like Christmas. I like snow. I like skiing. I like putting smiles on people’s faces,” he said.
Putting up Christmas lights is a way to give to the community, Colschen said. He’s given to Toys for Tots, given Easter baskets and donated to Thanksgiving meals.
The lights are an extension of that. “Just a way for me to give to the community,” Colschen said.
The community responds by driving by to look and take photos.
“I feel like it’s not as busy as it used to be during [previous] years, maybe because of COVID,” Colschen said. “Sometimes it’s just a constant line of cars out front. People get out and take photos,” he said.
“I’ve had someone come and thank me for decorating because their loved one was in the hospital,” Colschen said. He didn’t think of it while decorating, but his home is right across the street from MercyOne and is visible from east-facing windows.
“It definitely is a motivator to get out and do it,” said Colschen. “I slacked this year for Halloween, so I made sure I went all out for Christmas.”
Colschen said he’s won the Halloween decorating contest four or five times and the Christmas contest once or twice. He uses between 15,000 and 30,000 lights in his displays.
“I usually try to get around 20,000 at least. This year my goal is to get at least 25,000.”
Colschen has about 5,000 lights he hasn’t put out this year. “I’m kind of running out of room,” he said. He could do his usual snake pattern on his roof, but he doesn’t want to climb up there this year.
But Colschen did want to make sure he finished lighting the tree out front. “That’s what really sets off the house,” he said.
“A lot of people know that I like to decorate and stuff,” Colschen said. When they’re short lights, he helps out. He’s given lights to his neighbor and to his bank, he said.
“Seven years or six years ago, I decorated my parent’s house because I loved it,” Colschen said.
His hobby can get expensive as he buys more and more strings of lights. The electric bill isn’t too bad, though, he said. The first Halloween he had about 12,000 bulbs that were not LEDs. But for Christmas, his 20,000 lights were mostly LED, and his electric bill was much lower.
This year Colschen felt he was losing interest. “Maybe it was just because I’ve been doing it so many years now. Maybe a little bit of COVID. This year has been crazy.”
Colschen decorated only for Christmas and Halloween last year, he said, but he has put up green lights for St. Patrick’s Day, red, white and blue for the Fourth of July and pink and red for Valentine’s Day in the past. He keeps the lights at hand in case he decides to do it again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.