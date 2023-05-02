CLINTON — The Clinton Lions Club provided free vision screenings for 320 children at local daycares and Clinton elementary schools.
Since children do not know what they should be able to see, it is vital that they receive early screening to detect a potential problem. Iowa KidSight is dedicated to enhancing the early detection and treatment of vision impairments in Iowa’s young children through screening and public education.
Free screenings are offered across the state of Iowa for children ages 6 months to 6 years. After screenings are complete, the results are interpreted by specialists with the UI Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences. If a potential vision problem is detected, parents or guardians receive a letter of referral as well as a list of local ophthalmologists and optometrists. To ensure there are no obstacles in getting to an eye care professional and to ensure the screening program is referring appropriately, follow-up will be conducted for any child being referred.
Iowa KidSight is a community service project of the Lions Clubs of Iowa. For more information about the screening process, the program, or contacting a Lions Club volunteer to schedule a screening, go to www.IowaKidSight.org.
If you are interested in becoming a member of the Clinton Lions Club, plan to attend its next meeting the second Wednesday night of the month by calling (563) 357-5590. If no answer, please leave a message.
