CLINTON – A Clinton man charged with homicide by vehicle in connection with a single-car accident that killed a Clinton woman in July appeared in Clinton County District Court on Monday.
Brandon Michael Clary faces charges of homicide by vehicle while operating under the influence and driving while his license was denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked. A preliminary hearing is set for March 17 at 8:30 a.m. Bond is set at $25,000.
According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Ashley M. Clary, 24, died July 26 when the driver of a 2000 Pontiac Montana minivan lost control on 292nd Street east of 350th Avenue near McCausland, drove onto the south shoulder and over-corrected, causing the vehicle to roll.
Clary was not wearing a seatbelt, the report said.
According to the report, the driver was 26-year-old Brandon M. Clary of Clinton, who was also injured.
Brandon Clary has also been charged with failure to maintain control and failure to provide proof of financial liability.
