Clinton man arrested after protest
CLINTON — A Clinton man was arrested by citation after the conclusion of Tuesday’s protest.
Michael J. Asaadi, 20, 123 Lawrence St., was cited at 251 Ball Park Drive on two charges after Tuesday’s demonstration ended and participants were leaving, a Clinton Police Department release says.
Asaadi was cited for disorderly conduct, disrupting lawful assembly and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.
