CLINTON — A Clinton man is facing three charges stemming from a shooting incident earlier this week.
Brant D. Barber Jr., 30, 1843 27th Ave. South, is charged with one count of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony; one count of willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony; and one count of being a person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, a serious misdemeanor.
According to the court affidavit, at 7:57 p.m. Dec. 13, Clinton police officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of 27th Avenue South for a person who was shot. Officers arrived at a residence and found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound to his hand and left leg. The man identified Barber as the shooter, court records state. The man has had problems with Barber in the past, the affidavit states.
The man told officers he was sitting on the stairs when he heard the front door being kicked in. The man saw Barber and then heard a gunshot. Officers found a spent casing at the scene. The casing belonged to a .380 caliber handgun.
Officers spoke with a woman who resides at the house to which officers responded. She told officers she received a call from a man who told her she was a "dead (expletive)" Officers confirmed from the woman's call log that the call did take place.
The affidavit says officers made contact with Barber and his wife outside their house. Barber was detained and officers spoke with Barber's wife. Barber's wife said Barber had been home and then left to go to a friend's house. An officer called the number the woman reported receiving a call from just prior to the incident while Barber's wife was speaking with other officers. After officers dialed the number, the Barber's house phone rang. Barber's wife answered the phone and an officer was on the other line.
Officers obtained a search warrant for the Barber residence. Officers found .380 ammunition. Officers also found an empty firearms box for a Ruger LCP .380. Officers did not locate a .380 caliber firearm, the affidavit states.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 21. Bond is set at $35,000, cash only.
