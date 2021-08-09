CLINTON — A Clinton man is charged with two counts of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing two people Friday morning.
Jacob D. Seitz, 39, of Clinton, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, a Class B felony. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 17. Bond is set at $500,000, cash only.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, Clinton police received report at 7:10 a.m. Friday of an assault at 209 Fourth Ave. N. An officer found a man with apparent serious stab wounds in front of the residence.
The man told the officers that his assailant was inside the residence at 213 Fourth Ave. N., where the assault took place.
The victim was taken to MercyOne hospital. He told police that he was getting ready for work when he heard the man at 213 Fourth Ave. N. yelling. The door was locked, but he could hear a disturbance inside the bedroom, he said.
A white man with a beard exited the room and began stabbing him, the man said. He fought the assailant and ran outside and yelled for help, court documents say.
At 213 Fourth Ave. N, officers found a man lying on a couch with severe stab wounds.. Officers noted a large amount of blood throughout the residence, the affidavit said.
The man was taken to MercyOne where he told officers that Seitz had stabbed him.
At about 7:30 a.m., Clinton County Communications received a call from a woman residing in the 200 block of Third Avenue North. The woman said Seitz came into her house through the basement. She did not know him personally, she said.
The woman said Seitz was wearing a white shirt and had a backpack. He left shoes, a backpack and some clothing in a different area of the 200 block of Third Avenue North, she said.
Officers found Seitz at 8:30 a.m. hiding in an overgrown area near a residence in the 300 block of Third Avenue North. Seitz was wearing a white shirt and dark shorts but no shoes.
Officers found dried blood on Seitz’s hands, the right side of his head and his legs, the affidavit says.
One of the victims positively identified Seitz as the person who stabbed he and the other victim, the affidavit says.
