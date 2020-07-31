CLINTON — A Clinton man is charged with attempted murder stemming from what court records say began as a verbal altercation near a Sabula Avenue residence Thursday evening.
Karlyn K. Kalina, 34, 2564 Sabula Ave., is charged with one count of attempted murder, a Class B felony, and was being held in the Clinton County Jail on Friday. The alleged victim, Clinton resident Daman Julian, who had sustained gunshot wounds to his left chest, left arm and inner arm, was transported to MercyOne’s emergency room and then later to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment of his injuries.
According to the court affidavit, at 6:04 p.m. Thursday, Clinton County Communications received information from Clinton’s Chancy Fire Station, which is located two blocks from where the shooting reportedly occurred, that a car with a gunshot victim inside had just pulled up to the station.
According to the court documents, Julian indicated that Kalina had shot him. Julian said he had driven to Kalina’s residence to speak with him. He said he saw Kalina come out of the residence and walk toward Julian‘s vehicle with a handgun.
Julian said there was a verbal altercation and he attempted to push the handgun away while he was in the vehicle. Kalina fired the handgun as Julian was still in the vehicle, Julian told officers.
After sustaining the gunshot wounds, Julian traveled to Chancy Fire Station for assistance. Julian indicated he believed Kalina shot his firearm more than one time.
The affidavit also states that at about 6:11 p.m. Thursday – seven minutes after the fire station reported the arrival of a gunshot victim at the station – Clinton County Communications received a call from Kalina, who said a person came up to him, tried grabbing his gun and the gun fired.
When speaking with Kalina, an officer was told the gun was sitting just inside the door. Kalina said he told Julian not to come to his residence. According to court records, Kalina also alleged Julian threatened he was going to shoot Kalina. Kalina did not know if Julian was armed but was told Julian had a .45 caliber gun, Kalina said.
Kalina said Julian tried taking Kalina’s gun from him, when the gun went off. Kalina stated the shooting occurred on Sabula Avenue in the roadway, adding he was unsure if the casing would be in the street or in Julian’s vehicle. Kalina said he was not trying to hurt Julian and that he just wanted Julian to leave, the affidavit says.
The affidavit states Kalina was transported to the Clinton Police Department for further questioning. Kalina said he would be contacting an attorney before speaking further. Kalina was charged with attempt to commit murder and transported to the Clinton County Jail. The charge was approved by Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf, the affidavit says. Kalina remained in the Clinton County Jail on Friday, with bond set at $100,000.
A preliminary hearing has been set for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 7.
