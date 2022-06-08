CLINTON — A Clinton man has been charged with second-degree sexual abuse, accused of holding a Clinton woman against her will at his apartment, handcuffing her, threatening her with a knife and then forcing her to commit a sex act.
Clinton police arrested Jerod M. Reed, 29, Tuesday night, charging him with second-degree sex abuse — force threatened or used, first offense. He is being held in the Clinton County Jail. Bond has been set at $250,000, cash only, according to Clinton County Jail records.
According to court documents, a Clinton woman reported to police that she met Reed earlier Tuesday and went to his apartment. She said that once she was in the residence, Reed put a handcuff on her and put the other handcuff on himself, and that when she tried yelling for help, he choked her until she was unconscious.
The woman, who said she feared for her life, said Reed displayed a pocket knife in an attempt to threaten her and that he forced her to commit a sex act. She also told police he took her debit and credit cards and threatened to burn her house down.
According to court records, the knife and handcuffs were found on Reed when he was taken into custody. A no-contact order has been put in place.
A preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. June 17. Second-degree sex abuse is a Class B felony that carries a possible 25-year prison sentence upon conviction.
