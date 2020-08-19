CLINTON — A Clinton man has been accused of five counts of felony sex abuse and multiple misdemeanors that, if he is convicted, could put him in prison for life.
Todd W. Adams, 53, 4235 Iowa 136, is charged with five counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class A felony; two counts of indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor; two counts of lascivious conduct with a minor, a serious misdemeanor; and three counts of dissemination and exhibition of obscene material to minors, a serious misdemeanor.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 28. Bond is set at $100,000 cash only. The order says a no-contact order is in effect for the individuals involved in the matter.
According to the affidavit, a case was opened Oct. 9 based on a report made to the Iowa Department of Human Services regarding alleged sexual abuse of four children ages 4, 6, 7 and 9. The allegations stated the four children were staying at Adams' residence.
The affidavit states the children began staying at Adams' residence after his marriage to a woman. The children's mother and the woman denied Adams had any contact with the children prior to the woman's marriage to Adams in October 2016. One child said the abuse began a couple weeks after the woman and Adams were married and stopped around August 2019. The mother of the children corroborated the time frame, saying the children began staying overnight with Adams when he and his wife moved to Adams' residence. The last time the children stayed overnight at Adams' residence was in August 2019.
The court affidavit says Adams was convicted of second-degree sexual abuse in Clinton County in 1995. The victim in that case was a 5-year-old female. Adams is on the sex offender registry and is required to register four times per year, the affidavit says.
