CLINTON — Bond is set at $50,000 for a Clinton man facing charges of felony sexual abuse and incest.
Mark A. Richards, 44, 3940 220th St., is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony, and two counts of incest, a Class D felony.
Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Srp filed an order on initial appearance Jan. 1. The order says Richards requested court-appointed counsel. The court found Richards is eligible for court-appointed counsel and granted the request. Attorney Eric Dale was appointed to represent Richards in the case.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 8. Bond is set at $50,000, cash only.
According to the affidavit, in December 2018, a subject reported to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office that Richards performed sex acts on her. The subject was a juvenile at the time of the incidents, the affidavit states. The incidents are alleged to have occurred in February 2017 and May 2018. The subject stated she did not give consent for the reported sex acts, the affidavit says.
