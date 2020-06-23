CLINTON — A preliminary hearing is scheduled this week for a Clinton man charged with two counts of felony sexual abuse.
Travis L. Thomas, 20, 2519 N. Third St., Apt. 1, is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony. The Public Defender’s Office is appointed to represent Thomas in the case. Bond is set at $25,000, cash only.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 26.
According to the court affidavit, at 5:45 p.m. May 20, an officer was dispatched to MercyOne Clinton’s emergency room, 1410 N. Fourth St., for a report of a sexual assault. A juvenile reported that between 10 p.m. May 8 and 2:30 a.m. May 9 he was sexually assaulted by Thomas.
The affidavit says that at 10:45 a.m. May 29, an officer conducted a recorded interview with Thomas at the Clinton Police Department. Thomas admitted to committing two sex acts with the juvenile.
“Thomas explained that it was a “mistake” and knew he shouldn’t have done it,” the affidavit says.
