SABULA — A 72-year-old Clinton man died Wednesday when his motorcycle struck a guardrail on the causeway north of Sabula.
Thomas L. Thomas, 72, was traveling south on the Sabula causeway when his motorcycle veered into the opposite lane and struck the guardrail, Jackson County Sheriff Russ Kettmann said in a press release Thursday.
Thomas was ejected from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the single-vehicle accident about 5 p.m. Wednesday. Preston Police Dept., Sabula Rescue and Fire, Sabula Emergency Management Services and Savanna Police Dept. assisted.
