DAVENPORT - A Clinton man has been federally sentenced on methamphetamine charges.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey last week sentenced Shayne R. Cox, 33, of Clinton, to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, announced Acting United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal.
Following his prison term, Cox is to serve five years of supervised release as well as pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.
An investigation revealed that beginning in 2015, Cox and other co-conspirators knowingly agreed to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute “ice” methamphetamine. The conspiracy involved multiple kilograms of ice.
In furtherance of this drug conspiracy, Cox regularly obtained large quantities of methamphetamine from individuals in Arizona and arranged for its transportation to Clinton. The supplier was suspected of having direct ties to Mexico, according to a Department of Justice press release.
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.
