CLINTON — A Clinton man was ordered to prison for the rest of his life on five counts of felony sexual abuse that occurred between October 2016 and August 2019.
Todd W. Adams, 54, was sentenced Thursday on five counts of second-degree sexual abuse with enhanced sentencing, a Class A felony; and two counts of indecent contact with a child with enhanced sentencing, an aggravated misdemeanor.
The penalty is enhanced to a Class A felony if a person commits a second or subsequent offense involving sexual abuse in the second degree or third degree, lascivious acts with a child or continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to Iowa Code. Adams was convicted of second-degree sexual abuse in 1995 in a Clinton County case.
District Court Judge Patrick McElyea sentenced Adams to prison for the rest of his natural life on all five counts of second-degree sexual abuse. Adams was ordered to serve a term not to exceed four years on each of the counts of indecent contact with a child.
Two life sentences were ordered to run consecutive to each other. One count of indecent contact with a child was ordered to run consecutive to the two consecutive life sentences.
Adams was ordered to register as a sex offender and assessed a $250 civil penalty. A $625 fine was suspended on each of the misdemeanor counts. Three counts of dissemination and exhibition of obscene material to minors, a serious misdemeanor, was dismissed by the Court at the time of the trial.
Attorney Miguel A. Puentes filed a notice of appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court Thursday.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, a case was opened Oct. 9 based on a report made to the Iowa Department of Human Services regarding the alleged sexual abuse of four children, ages 4, 6, 7 and 9, who were staying at Adams’ residence following his marriage to a woman.
The children’s mother and the woman denied Adams had any contact with the children prior to the woman’s marriage to Adams in October 2016. One child said the abuse began a couple weeks after the woman and Adams were married and stopped around August 2019.
The mother of the children corroborated the time frame, saying the children began staying overnight with Adams when he and his wife moved to Adams’ residence. The last time the children stayed overnight at Adams’ residence was in August 2019.
The victim in the 1995 Clinton County case was a 5-year-old girl, according to the affidavit. Adams is on the sex offender registry and is required to register four times per year, the affidavit says.
