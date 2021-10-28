CLINTON — District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert suspended the sentence of a felony drug charge for a Clinton man.
William E. Kohl, 38, 536 Second Ave. South, was sentenced Wednesday on one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class C felony; one count of third-degree attempted burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of unlawful carrying a dangerous weapon, a serious misdemeanor.
Kohl pleaded guilty to the charges in September.
Bert suspended sentences of up to 10 years, two years and one year on the three charges. The suspended sentences were ordered served concurrently.
Kohl was placed on supervised probation for two years and ordered to obtain substance abuse and mental health evaluations and complete recommended treatment, maintain employment, abstain from use of illegal substances and be subject to random urinalysis as conditions of probation as conditions of probation.
Bert imposed fines of $1,000 and $855 and suspended a $430 fine.
Bert dismissed one count of failure to affix drug tax stamp, a Class D felony; and one count of possession of burglars tools, an aggravated misdemeanor, with costs assessed to Kohl.
According to a court affidavit about the felony charge, at 7 p.m. July 29, an officer saw Kohl enter SA Liquor. The officer knew Kohl was wanted on an arrest warrant in Clinton County.
After confirming the warrant, the officer handcuffed Kohl.
The officer searched Kohl, according to the affidavit, and found a small bag containing a substance consistent with methamphetamine and a digital scale. The suspected methamphetamine weighed 11.23 grams, the affidavit says.
