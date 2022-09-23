MORRISON, Ill. — A Clinton man is dead after he was hit while riding a bicycle north of Fulton.
John W. Forrest, 67, of Clinton, was riding his bicycle south on Illinois 84, just north of Spring Valley Road, around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday when a southbound vehicle driven by Cyle J. Roos, 35, of Long Grove, struck Forrest, according to a Whiteside County Sheriff's Department press release.
Forrest was transported from the scene by a Thomson, Illinois, ambulance to MercyOne Medical Center in Clinton, for treatment of his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Whiteside County deputies were assisted at the scene by the Fulton Police Department, Thomson Fire and Ambulance and Fulton Fire and Ambulance. The crash remains under investigation.
