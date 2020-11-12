CLINTON — A Clinton man who pleaded guilty in June to homicide by vehicle was granted probation by District Court Judge Mark Lawson Thursday.
Brandon M. Clary, 27, 607 Third Ave. South, was placed on probation for three years. Clary was ordered to reside in and successfully complete the program at the Residential Corrections Facility.
Probation was granted under one count of homicide by vehicle by reckless driving, a Class C felony, and one count of child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Lawson suspended a sentence of up to 10 years for felony homicide by vehicle charge. He also suspended a $1,000 fine. Clary was ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to the victim’s heirs.
A sentence of up to two years for one count of child endangerment was suspended as was a $625 fine.
Clary was also sentenced on one count of operating while intoxicated, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. Lawson ordered Clary to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served and to pay a $1,250 fine.
The sentences on all three counts were ordered to be served concurrently.
One count of homicide by vehicle, a Class B felony, was dismissed at sentencing with costs assessed to the State.
According to a court affidavit, at about 1:33 p.m. July 26, 2019, Clary was driving westbound on 292nd Street when his vehicle exited the roadway on the left just east of 350th Avenue.
Clary overcorrected to the right and rolled the vehicle, the affidavit said. The vehicle came to rest after rolling in the westbound lane of 292nd St. The van rested on the passenger side, facing east.
During the roll, the front seat passenger was ejected from the vehicle and came to rest about 13 feet north of the vehicle, the affidavit said. The passenger suffered fatal injuries.
The affidavit says that signs and symptoms of drug impairment were observed on the scene and at Genesis East in Davenport. Standard Field Sobriety tests were conducted, and Clary showed signs of impairment, the affidavit says. Clary’s blood and urine showed the presence of a controlled substance.
