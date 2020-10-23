CLINTON — A Clinton man pleaded guilty Thursday to one felony drug charge.
Duane A. Peters, 57, 513 Fourth Ave. South, pleaded guilty to one count of delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a Class C felony.
The plea agreement says Peters will also stipulate to probation revocation in a separate felony case. The State will recommend a prison sentence of up to 20 years, according to the plea agreement. The agreement states Peters will be responsible for restitution resulting from all counts alleged in the trial information.
The State will dismiss one count of failure to affix a drug stamp, a Class D felony; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony, at sentencing with costs assessed to Peters. Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 17.
According to the affidavit, at 3 p.m. March 10 the Blackhawk Area Task Force conducted a controlled purchase of crystal methamphetamine from Peters, utilizing a confidential source. The source purchased methamphetamine from Peters.
Blackhawk Area Task Force members kept constant surveillance of Peters and the source. The source had no other contact with individuals besides the task force members and Peters. The source provided the task force with the methamphetamine. The crystal methamphetamine weighed 11.1 grams and field tested positive for methamphetamine.
