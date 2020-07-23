CLINTON — A Clinton man pleaded guilty Wednesday to homicide by vehicle and two other charges in relation to a fatal July accident.
Brandon M. Clary, 27, 607 Third Ave. South, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of homicide by vehicle, a Class C felony, one count of child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor, and one count of operating while intoxicated, first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, Clary was westbound on 292nd Street in a beige Pontiac van about 1:30 p.m. July 26, 2019, when the van left the roadway to the south. Clary overcorrected to the north, and the vehicle rolled.
The van came to rest on its passenger side, facing east, the affidavit said. The front seat passenger, Ashley Clary, was ejected from the vehicle during the roll and came to rest about 13 feet north of the vehicle, suffering fatal injuries.
Officers conducted standard field sobriety tests at Genesis East in Davenport, the affidavit says, and obtained a warrant for blood and urine tests, which showed the presence of a controlled substance. Clary’s blood alcohol level was above .08, according to the affidavit.
One count of homicide by vehicle, a Class B felony, will be dismissed after Clary is sentenced, Clary’s plea agreement says. Sentences for the misdemeanors should run concurrently. Otherwise, the plea is an open plea.
Clary is aware of and understands the provisions of Iowa Code regarding restitution for the death of the victim, the plea agreement says. The parties agreed that Clary’s license should be revoked for one year pursuant to Iowa Code.
Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.