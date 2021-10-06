DAVENPORT – A Clinton man has been sentenced to 17 1/2 years in federal prison on a child pornography charge.
Joshua Del Chandler was sentenced Monday for receipt and distribution of child pornography, ordered to serve seven years of supervised release to follow his prison term and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund and $11,000 in restitution. He was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose.
Chandler, 38, was identified as a suspect after his cell phone and laptop were turned over to the FBI in April 2020, according to federal officials. Officers obtained a search warrant for the devices and located 22 images and three videos depicting child pornography. In February 2021, the FBI executed a search warrant at Chandler’s residence. Multiple electronic devices were seized, revealing an additional 70 images and 131 videos of child pornography.
In a post-Miranda statement, Chandler admitted to knowingly possessing, receiving, and distributing child pornography. On May 14, 2021 Chandler pleaded guilty to the charge.
Acting U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.
This matter was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of the United States Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative, which was started in 2006 as a nationwide effort to combine law enforcement investigations and prosecutions, community action, and public awareness to reduce the incidence of sexual exploitation of children.
Anyone having knowledge of a child being sexually abused is encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.