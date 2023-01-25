DAVENPORT — A Clinton man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition in connection with his involvement in a January 2022 shooting in Davenport.
Timothy E. Angel, 39, was sentenced Tuesday.
According to court documents and evidence presented at sentencing, Angel fired multiple shots in the area of 13th Street and Washington Street, a residential area, during the early morning hours of Jan. 29, 2022. Evidence presented showed Angel was involved in an altercation inside the Thunderguard Club, that the other involved party was kicked out of the club, and that Angel then left the club, retrieved a firearm, and fired numerous rounds, striking one person.
Leonard Fisher, 32, of Davenport, was identified as another shooter involved. In January, Fisher was convicted by a federal jury of possessing a firearm as a felon. Fisher’s sentencing is set for May 31. Fisher faces up to 10 years in federal prison.
The case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.
