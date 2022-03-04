DAVENPORT — A Clinton man who pleaded guilty to drug charges has been sentenced to more than 21 years in federal prison.
Eric Lee Coleman, 47, was sentenced Wednesday, March 2, to 262 months in federal prison for two counts of distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents, Coleman twice sold various amounts of methamphetamine to a confidential source during a Drug Enforcement Administration undercover operation. Coleman pleaded guilty to the charges Sept. 20.
Coleman was ordered to serve five years of supervised release after his prison term and immediately pay a $200 Special Assessment to the Crime Victims’ Fund.
The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.
