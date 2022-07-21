CLINTON — A plea hearing has been set for a Clinton man facing an August trial on two counts of attempted murder.
Jacob Seitz was set to go to trial Aug. 8 in Clinton County District Court in connection with stabbings that happened Aug. 6, 2021. Seitz was arrested on those charges that day in the 300 block of Third Avenue North after two men were found with stab wounds in the 200 block of Fourth Avenue North.
Plea agreement documents filed July 15 state that Seitz on Aug. 11 will plead guilty to both counts of wilfull injury causing serious injury, Class C felonies that carries a prison term of up to 10 years each. Both counts of attempted murder, which carry prison terms of up to 25 years each, will be dropped under the agreement, which a judge will consider for acceptance at the Aug. 11 plea hearing.
Prosecutors will not seek the "with dangerous weapon" sentencing enhancement that would carry a minimunm five-year sentence, the plea agreement states. Both the prosecution and defense agree the willful injury sentences will be served back to back.
The charges stem from assaults Aug. 6 in the 200 block of Fourth Avenue North in Clinton. Police were dispatched there at 7:10 that morning, when an officer found a man with apparent serious stab wounds in front of a residence a couple houses away from where he lived and where the assault took place.
Police went inside the home and found another injured man, who was a roommate of the man found stabbed in the yard. That man was found on the couch and had severe stab wounds. Officers also noted a large amount of blood throughout the residence, court records state.
The victim found inside the home was taken to MercyOne in Clinton and told officers Seitz had stabbed him, court records state.
The stabbed man found outside told police he was inside the residence getting ready for work when he heard his roommate yelling. The door was locked, but he could hear a disturbance inside the bedroom, he said.
A man with a beard exited the room and began stabbing him, the man said. He fought the assailant and ran outside and yelled for help, court documents say.
At 7:30 a.m., 20 minutes after the initial call about an assault, Clinton County Communications received a call from a woman residing in the 200 block of Third Avenue North. The woman said Seitz came into her house through the basement. She said the man was running down Third Avenue North between houses. She did not know him personally, she said.
The woman said Seitz was wearing a white shirt and had a backpack. He left shoes, a backpack and some clothing in a different area of the 200 block of Third Avenue North, she said.
Officers found Seitz at 8:30 a.m. hiding in an overgrown area near a residence in the 300 block of Third Avenue North. Seitz was wearing a white shirt and dark shorts but no shoes. Officers found dried blood on Seitz’s hands, the right side of his head and his legs, the affidavit says.
Seitz remains in the Clinton County Jail with bond set at $500,000 cash only.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.