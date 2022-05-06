CLIVE — An eastern Iowa man has won a $10,000 lottery prize.
Leo Leibert of Clinton won the 36th prize of $10,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Porter’s Convenient 66, 1512 Lincoln Way in Clinton, and claimed his prize Wednesday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
The $100,000 Mega Crossword is a $10 scratch game that features overall odds of 1 in 3.30, 38 top prizes of $100,000 and 76 prizes of $10,000. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.
