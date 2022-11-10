CLIVE — A Clinton man has won a $50,000 Powerball prize.
Forrest Jones matched four of five white balls and the Powerball in the Nov. 5 drawing. He was one number away from winning that night’s $1.65 billion jackpot.
Jones purchased his winning ticket at Kwik Star, 911 S. 14th St. in Clinton. He claimed his prize Tuesday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
The winning numbers in the Nov. 5 drawing were 28-45-53-56-69 and Powerball 20. The Power Play number was 3.
The jackpot continued to grow to a record $2.04 billion for Monday’s drawing. It was won with a ticket purchased in California.
Players in $2 Powerball choose their first five numbers from a pool of 69, and another number – called the Powerball – from a separate pool of 26. The Power Play option is available for an extra $1 per play.
