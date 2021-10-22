CLINTON — Mayor Scott Maddasion is optimistic about Clinton's prospect for a RAISE grant to fund a road project after visiting with Iowa's senators and congresswoman in Washington, D.C. this week.
"I’m extremely optimistic," Maddasion said Thursday. Iowa's members of Congress advocate for the entire state and don't favor specific towns, Maddasion said, but he thinks Clinton has a shot at winning the RAISE grant this year.
"We've been so close with this application," said Maddasion. And now that the infrastructure bill has brought those types of projects to the fore, he hopes Clinton's project will make the cut.
Maddasion, City Administrator Matt Brooke, City Engineer Jason Craft and representatives of McClure Engineering visited with Grassley, Sen. Joni Ernst, and Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks in Washington, D.C. Tuesday. The group also spoke with Rep. Ashley Hinson in case she becomes Clinton's representative after redistricting, said Brooke.
The city officials discussed several specific issues, but the advantage to the trip is developing a relationship with Clinton's representatives in Congress, Maddasion said.
"It’s important for us to have that relationship with them," the mayor said. "They don’t always make it to every community."
In addition, city officials also discussed Clinton's business development with Grassley, "just so he has insight into what we’re doing.
"And he does represent the entire state very well," Maddasion said. "I think we're very lucky to have Grassley."
The group from Clinton told the senators and representatives that, after finishing in the final round in 2018, 2019 and 2020, the City of Clinton wants to get over the hump and receive a RAISE grant, said Brooke. Clinton's project meets and exceeds all primary and secondary merit criteria for the grant, he said.
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will ultimately make the decision, Maddasion said, but Maddasion hopes Clinton's federal representatives will help.
Although Clinton and Clinton County continue to see a population decline, business and housing are expanding at an unheard-of pace, Brooke told Iowa's congressional representatives. Over 9,000 employees drive to Clinton daily to work.
The City's current development agreements represent $765 million in investment of capital for business development and $42 million in housing, Brooke said.
Nestle Purina is putting $270 million alone into capital investment in two large expansions with over 80 new jobs, City officials told their representatives in Washington. Timken Drives added 73 jobs and moved a critical portion of its operations from Illinois to Clinton.
In addition, the City is seeing over $107 million in expansion at Archer Daniels Midland and Spiber America and a $345-500 million expansion at the Industrial Rail Air Park.
The City has been working with numerous housing and apartment developers to the tune of $42 million in new infrastructure, Brooke said. A complex of 231 apartments is being constructed across the street from The Landing, a 192-apartment complex which is full and with a waiting list, said Brooke.
The historical Wilson Building already has 60% of its future apartments reserved, said Brooke. Work will not be finished until next year. Four other housing developments are under construction: Mill Creek Crossing, Jordan Heights, Riverstone Crossing and Zara Heights.
