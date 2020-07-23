CLINTON — Four months into the coronavirus pandemic, cities are trying to return to normal. When Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion reflects over the last few months, he is proud of the way his city responded to the pandemic.
Clinton residents, in accord, supported local businesses, Maddasion said Thursday, and he believes it was that spirit and attitude that kept Clinton afloat amid the crisis.
"I know a lot of our small businesses took a little bit of a beating,” Maddison said. "From what I hear, the carry-out service did really well. There were actually some restaurants that had to close down just for carry-out only, and they had better months than ever before," he said.
"The support our citizens gave to local businesses has been absolutely outstanding."
People across the city have always supported local businesses, Maddasion said, but because of the pandemic, people acted in force and spent their money locally. That kept small businesses in Clinton afloat, he said.
Many of workers in town were deemed essential, according to Maddasion, so most people remained working during the pandemic. "I think our local economy has done pretty well through COVID," the mayor said.
"We have a lot of manufacturing and essential workforce here. The fact that we have a lot of essential businesses, such as ADM (Archer Daniels Midland), Lyondell[Basell], MercyOne, and even the school district. Those places are major employers. So that kept people employed," Maddasion said.
The majority of businesses in the Clinton area have not made major cuts, and that played a major role as the city weathered the financial storm brought on by the pandemic, Maddasion said.
As far as the Clinton's budget goes, the city saw some revenue loss. At this time, it's hard to tell exactly how hard the city's economy was hit during the pandemic, Maddasion said, but the city did lose revenue, particularly from the Parks and Recreation Department.
"We had a little bit of a deficit, like most places, but it wasn't as large as other cities by us," Maddison said. "But we are starting to recover there, and it is going to be a slower process there.
"Obviously with Parks and Rec and spring sports, that's a big revenue source that has kind of been hinder a little bit," Maddasion said.
With limitations on group sizes, most, if not all, spring and summer programs had to be scaled back. That took away potential revenue. Nevertheless, Maddison said he is optimistic about the city's future.
"I think Clinton itself is going to recover," Maddison said. “Hopefully, quicker than maybe we expected, as long as this pandemic gets under control, and we can flatten that curve and eliminate the spread. "
