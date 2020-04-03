CLINTON — In his weekly online briefing to the city of Clinton on Thursday, Mayor Scott Maddasion had a few words of warning.
He spoke bluntly about the necessity to follow the governor’s orders regarding social distancing and that he had received reports some businesses were being “sneaky” and doing business outside of the scope of the orders. And, he mentioned, the Clinton Police Department will enforce these orders.
“I urge you to follow the rules that have been set forth by Governor Reynolds,” Maddasion said to the city. “It is extremely important that we follow those guidelines. The faster that we all fall in line, the quicker we will get through this pandemic.”
Additionally, on Friday, the mayor sent out his own updated proclamations that highlight reduced bus schedules and routes. And, it also states how parts of the city parks are closed.
Bus services will be extremely limited. The hours of operation for Monday through Friday will be 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and then 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. There will be no service between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
According to the mayor’s proclamation, all playground equipment, basketball courts, pickleball courts, and volleyball courts, along with other gathering spots for sports, open-air shelters, and other facilities or amenities where group gatherings are typically held, are closed until further notice. It also says the Clinton Police Department will enforce those rules. Maddasion clarified this in his web address to the city.
“Parks, per se, are not closed,” Maddasion said. “Large gatherings in parks are prohibited and discouraged. The bike trails and walking along the dike is not closed. We still encourage you to get out and walk your dog and go for a bike ride. As long as we are practicing social distancing and not gathering in groups in that area.”
Maddasion says the RV park and the marina are still open as well. He says the closure and strictly enforcing social distancing is all about protecting the people in Clinton. He mentioned the overall goal is to prevent community spread of the COVID-19 virus.
As of Friday, there are 15 confirmed cases in Clinton County. Additionally, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced 85 additional cases, bringing the state’s total to 699 cases.
Reynolds spoke at her daily press conference Friday and outlined everything she has done for the state to mitigate the virus. Despite many people calling for a shelter-in-place order, the governor says it would have a negative impact on Iowans.
“You have to talk about mental well-being,” Reynolds said. “Not just physical, but mental well-being. We are a connected community. We work. There’s that side of it as well. In addition to suicides and domestic abuse. There are a lot of downsides to it as well.”
The governor says she will continue to look at the metrics and decide what the next steps will be, but only if the data is showing her she should take action.
Though the governor is firm in her stance, she is receiving pushback from people in the medical field. According to a story via the Associated Press, the board, composed mainly of doctors, voted to send a letter to Reynolds urging her to move beyond the current restrictions she has issued and impose a shelter order.
The doctors “believe the governor needs to go one step further and issue an order clarifying the shelter in place, discouraging individuals from meeting in groups and going out into public,” said the board’s executive director, Kent Nebel. “They believe there needs to be a stronger, more concise message.”
Reynolds said Friday she’s not received the letter but is interested in the board’s view.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.