CLINTON - The Clinton Ministerial Association will host an ecumenical community event, The Way of the Cross, on Good Friday, April 15.
The event has a 20-year history in Clinton, but had a 2-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, following that time of isolation, the Clinton Ministerial Association wishes to bring the community together.
St. Boniface, 2520 Pershing Blvd., where the Stations will be prayed at noon, will be open at 10 a.m. Those who wish to walk the four blocks between Christ Episcopal, 2100 N. Second St., and St. Boniface, prior to the Stations, will meet at Christ Episcopal Church's door on Second Street at 11:45 a.m. The group will walk with a wooden cross to the St. Boniface event site.
Those who do not want to walk from Christ Episcopal Church can go directly to St. Boniface and enjoy the music, which will begin at 11:40 a.m., until Stations begin at noon.
Stations of the Cross will be led by community members. All music and Stations will take place at St. Boniface. Clarence Enzler’s “Everyone’s Way of the Cross” will be played as attendees pray the 14 Stations.
A restroom is available. A free-will offering will be taken to support The Catholic Historical Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.