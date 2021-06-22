CLINTON – The Clinton City Council on Tuesday night voted unanimously to move forward with preliminary design work for roundabouts at two intersections along the Mill Creek Parkway.
The council’s work is focusing on Mill Creek Parkway and its intersections with 16th Street Northwest and 13th Avenue North, and includes plans to apply for grants in August 2022 and August 2023 for each roundabout.
A recent traffic study shows Mill Creek Parkway and 16th Street Northwest is ranked as the intersection with the highest collision rate in the city, leading to its selection as an intersection where a roundabout would increase safety.
Mill Creek and 13th Avenue North, while it is listed below several other intersections that have a higher collision rate, is one that causes great concern, Ben Wilkinson with MSA Engineering, told the council Tuesday night during its Committee of the Whole meeting.
“I honestly think this location is a fatality waiting to happen,” he said, adding that drivers are taking a lot of risks at the intersection. “I think you’ve been lucky here for a long time.”
In a report to the City Council, City Engineer Jason Craft said that for long-term safety at these locations, the only solution that seems to make sense is roundabouts. Wilkinson said roundabouts would slow the movement of the traffic traveling through these two intersections, which is shown to reduce the number of crashes and, more importantly, would reduce the rate of major injury and fatality accidents.
Preliminary costs are coming in at $1.5 million for both intersections, and would be eligible for consecutive TSIP Grants. The plan is to apply for TSIP grants in 2022 and 2023, with local matching funds budgeted in FY 2024 and FY 2025, according to Craft’s report.
The council questioned whether the city would be locked into those two intersections, but were assured by City Administrator Matt Brooke that if further studies point to another intersection being a better selection, one of the roundabouts could be constructed there.
Craft said Harts Mill Road and Mill Creek Parkway would be a good candidate for a roundabout due to the high volume of left-turning trucks from Harts Mill Road onto Mill Creek Parkway, attributed to increased traffic from Nestle Purina. He also said the intersection of 19th Avenue Northwest and Mill Creek Parkway would also be a good candidate for a roundabout once the Lyons Tech Park is fully developed.
But Dave Rose of Clinton, a former Iowa DOT commissioner, told the council he is against the project, citing his belief that the roundabouts would prevent economic growth. Any future discussions about a transfer of jurisdiction in which the parkway would be transferred to the state from the city also could be negatively impacted by the roundabouts, he said.
Those discussions have taken place; however, Brooke said the city would have to procure all of the right of way along the parkway before a transfer of jurisdiction could happen. The council agreed that more discussion would have to happen with the Iowa Department of Transportation in regard to the possibility of such a transfer.
Councilman Cody Seeley pointed out that the city already has bought into the notion that roundabouts are a good idea, pointing to an earlier council decision to put a roundabout at the intersection of South 19th Street and Manufacturing Drive as part of the planned Manufacturing Drive Project.
Council members said educating residents will become very important and that accident statistics and roundabouts’ ability to increase safety need to be heavily shared with the community.
