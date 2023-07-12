CLINTON — The City of Clinton will receive three electric buses through federal grant funding.
The Iowa Department of Transportation applied for Federal Transit Administration funding on behalf of the Clinton Municipal Transit Administration, River Bend Transit, Heart of Iowa Regional Transit Agency, Southwest Iowa Transit Agency, and Coralville Transit for the FY23 Low-No and Buses and Bus Facilities Discretionary programs.
Subsequently, the DOT was awarded $17,853,710 in grant funding.
The DOT will use the grant funding across the five rural transit agencies to buy battery-electric buses, along with charging equipment, to replace older diesel buses. The project will also support the construction of transit facilities and workforce development activities. The project will reduce operating costs and emissions while improving transit service in communities across Iowa.
As part of the required workforce development portion of the program, the DOT has started conversations with two-year colleges throughout the state. The DOT will use a portion of the workforce development funding to create a skill-based curriculum around advanced vehicle technologies, engineering, maintenance, and repair that can be adopted and implemented by any community college in the state.
