CLINTON — The annual meeting of Clinton National Bank was held on March 13.
Bob Holleran, vice chairman of the Board, reported on the bank’s financial highlights in 2019.
“Upholding our tradition of being a safe, sound and secure bank is at the core of everything we do,” Holleran said. “Our financial performance at the end of 2019 illustrates our ongoing strength. As of December 31, 2019 our assets totaled $375,940,000 and our deposits were $307,198,000. Our loan portfolio totaled $197,376,000. We saw the greatest growth in our agriculture loans. They totaled $64,593,000, reflecting a 4.4% increase over the previous year. Our real-estate loans also increased by 1.7% over 2018, totaling $25,910,000.”
During the meeting, three bank officers received promotions.
• Tara Bellich, who joined the bank in 2001, was promoted to vice president and trust officer.
• Rich Klahn, was promoted to vice president and commercial loan officer. He joined the bank in 2007. He is active in many civic groups and community organizations.
• Toni Milnes has been with CNB since 2014. She was promoted to vice president, chief financial officer and cashier.
In other business matters, the directors elected and reelected the following officers and directors for another year:
• Alvin J. Goerdt – Chairman of the Board
• Robert P. Holleran – Vice Chairman of the Board
• Steven E. Thacker – Co-President
• Jennifer L. Boysen – Co-President
• Jason S. Wheat – Senior Vice President & Senior Lender Main Market
• Mark W. Milder – Senior Vice President & Senior Lender North Market
• Kathleen A. Klahn – Senior Vice President & Real Estate Loan Manager
• David J. Helscher – Senior Vice President & Trust Officer
• Ricci S. Aquilani – Senior Vice President, Operations & Compliance Officer
• Toni J. Milnes – Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Cashier
• Deborah A. Farrell – Vice President & Camanche Office Manager
• Joel E. Kaczinski – Vice President
• Richard J. Skrivseth – Vice President
• Ted W. Shemwell – Vice President & Trust Officer
• Kathy J. Hand – Vice President & Loan Operations Manager
• Christine Smith – Vice President & Operations Officer
• Tracy L. Reynolds – Vice President & Customer Service Manager
• Mary Kay Wik – Vice President & Trust Officer
• Tara L. Bellich – Vice President & Trust Officer
• Lynn E. Chambell – Assistant Vice President
• Helenea M. Graves – Assistant Vice President & Lincolnway Office Manager
• LaRee D. Mangler – Assistant Vice President Marketing & Business Development
• Sara B. Misiewicz – Assistant Vice President & Real Estate Lender
• Bernard J. Holtkamp – Assistant Vice President & Installment Loan Manager
• Kimberly D. Gregory – Assistant Vice President, Head Teller & Vault Manager
• Karen J. Marshall – Human Resources & Training Officer
• Lenny L. Weih – Business Development Officer
• Kevin B. Ross – Information Technology Officer
• Dianne L. Papke – Miles Office Manager
• Lisa K. Snyder – Real Estate Loan Administration Officer
• Kristi D. McCune – Trust Operations Officer
• Gail L. Clements – Loan Officer & Assistant Camanche Office Manager
• Mindy S. Burggraaf – Loan Officer & Lyons Office Manager
• Bonnie K. Yaddof – Loan Officer & Preston Office Manager
• John R. Mielk – Loan Officer
Directors
• Alvin J. Goerdt – Chairman of the Board
• Robert P. Holleran – Vice Chairman of the Board
• Steven E. Thacker – Co-President
• Julie Burke Smith – President, W J Young & Co.
• Jennifer L. Boysen – Co-President
• Thomas E. Fullerton – Retired CNB Executive Vice President
• James E. Stachour – Retired CNB Executive Vice President
• Jeffrey B. Stoutner – Attorney
