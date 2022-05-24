CLINTON — Clinton National Bank has announced the hiring of Tarron Borgeson as a new credit analyst in the bank’s Commercial Loan Department.
Borgeson, a native of Blue Grass, graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in business administration as well as a master’s in business administration from Ashford University.
Borgeson had worked in the education field for the past 15 years. He is a member of the Clinton School Board and the Clinton PTA. He also volunteers for many youth sports programs, and is a member of the Low Moor Lions Club. He and his family live in Clinton.
