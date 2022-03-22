CLINTON — Clinton National Bank's annual meeting was March 11. Al Goerdt, Chairman of the Board, reported on the bank’s highlights in 2021.

“In 2021, we continued to provide Paycheck Protection Loans, providing financial relief for area businesses and farmers. We originated 341 PPP loans totaling over $11 million dollars," he said. "“We introduced more digital banking advancements during the year. Card Controls, for our debit and credit cards, gives customers the advantage of controlling their cards from their smartphone, if their cards are lost, stolen or compromised.”

“A review of our financial performance at the end of 2021 shows our assets totaled $437,684,000, a 6.3% increase over last year, Goerdt said. "Our deposits also increased over 2020, climbing to $364,631,000, representing an 9.7% increase. Our loan portfolio totaled $189,675,000.”

During the meeting, the Directors approved the following promotions:

• Anne West, who joined the bank in 2014, was promoted to Customer Service Officer. She is located in the Main Bank and oversees customer service for all of Clinton National Bank locations. She is a board member of the Clinton Visitor's Bureau and the Gateway Area Community Center. She serves on the United Way of Clinton County, Iowa Annual Campaign Committee. She is the former president of the Kiwanis Club of Clinton and currently serves as a member.

• Danielle Crockett recently rejoined the bank as an Operations and Audit Officer. Her primary responsibilities are to assist commercial customers with Business Cash Management Services. She is located in the Main Bank. She has been a board member for Information Referral and Assistance Services and on the Citizens Review Committee for United Way of Clinton County. She currently serves as a board member for Sarah Harding Senior Living.

• Brooke Stahl was named Retail Banking Officer and Lincolnway Assistant Branch Manager. She began her career with the bank in 2010. She is active with the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce, serving on the Leadership Institute and the Events Planning Committee.

• Tevin Stoecker was promoted to Loan Officer. He joined the team in 2021. He is located in the Main Bank and assists customers with consumer and real estate loans as well as credit cards.

In other business matters, the following were elected directors and officers.

Officers

Alvin J. Goerdt – Chairman of the Board

Steven E. Thacker – Co-President

Jennifer L. Boysen – Co-President

Jason S. Wheat – Senior Vice President & Senior Lender Main Market

Mark W. Milder - Senior Vice President & Senior Lender North Market

David J. Helscher – Senior Vice President & Trust Officer

Ricci S. Aquilani – Senior Vice President, Operations & Compliance Officer

Toni J. Milnes – Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Cashier

Joel E. Kaczinski – Vice President

Ted W. Shemwell – Vice President & Trust Officer

Kathy J. Hand – Vice President & Loan Operations Manager

Tracy L. Reynolds – Vice President & Retail Banking Manager

Mary Kay Wik – Vice President & Trust Officer

Tara L. Bellich – Vice President & Trust Officer

Richard W. Klahn - Vice President & Commercial Loan Officer

Mindy S. Burggraaf – Vice President & Real Estate Manager

Lynn E. Chambell – Assistant Vice President

LaRee D. Mangler – Assistant Vice President Marketing & Business Development

Bernard J. Holtkamp – Assistant Vice President & Installment Loan Manager

Kimberly D. Gregory – Assistant Vice President, Head Teller & Vault Manager

Lisa K. Snyder – Assistant Vice President Real Estate Loan Administration Officer

Karen J. Marshall – Human Resources & Training Officer

Kevin B. Ross – Information Technology Officer

Kristi D. McCune – Trust Operations Officer

Gail L. Clements – Loan Officer & Assistant Camanche Branch Manager

Bonnie K. Yaddof – Loan Officer & Preston Branch Manager

John R. Mielk – Loan Officer

Jared M. Voss - Loan Officer

Mallory R. Ries - Loan Officer & North Market Loan Administration

Anne K. West - Customer Service Officer

Danielle I. Crockett – Operations & Audit Officer

Brooke G. Stahl – Retail Banking Officer & Lincolnway Assistant Branch Manager

Tevin J. Stoecker – Loan Officer

Directors

Alvin J. Goerdt – Chairman of the Board

Steven E. Thacker – Co-President

Jennifer L. Boysen – Co-President

Ann B. Forstchen – W.J. Young & Co.

Thomas E. Fullerton – Retired CNB Executive Vice President

Julie Burke Smith – President, W J Young & Co.

Jeffrey B. Stoutner – Attorney

