CLINTON — Clinton National Bank's annual meeting was March 11. Al Goerdt, Chairman of the Board, reported on the bank’s highlights in 2021.
“In 2021, we continued to provide Paycheck Protection Loans, providing financial relief for area businesses and farmers. We originated 341 PPP loans totaling over $11 million dollars," he said. "“We introduced more digital banking advancements during the year. Card Controls, for our debit and credit cards, gives customers the advantage of controlling their cards from their smartphone, if their cards are lost, stolen or compromised.”
“A review of our financial performance at the end of 2021 shows our assets totaled $437,684,000, a 6.3% increase over last year, Goerdt said. "Our deposits also increased over 2020, climbing to $364,631,000, representing an 9.7% increase. Our loan portfolio totaled $189,675,000.”
During the meeting, the Directors approved the following promotions:
• Anne West, who joined the bank in 2014, was promoted to Customer Service Officer. She is located in the Main Bank and oversees customer service for all of Clinton National Bank locations. She is a board member of the Clinton Visitor's Bureau and the Gateway Area Community Center. She serves on the United Way of Clinton County, Iowa Annual Campaign Committee. She is the former president of the Kiwanis Club of Clinton and currently serves as a member.
• Danielle Crockett recently rejoined the bank as an Operations and Audit Officer. Her primary responsibilities are to assist commercial customers with Business Cash Management Services. She is located in the Main Bank. She has been a board member for Information Referral and Assistance Services and on the Citizens Review Committee for United Way of Clinton County. She currently serves as a board member for Sarah Harding Senior Living.
• Brooke Stahl was named Retail Banking Officer and Lincolnway Assistant Branch Manager. She began her career with the bank in 2010. She is active with the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce, serving on the Leadership Institute and the Events Planning Committee.
• Tevin Stoecker was promoted to Loan Officer. He joined the team in 2021. He is located in the Main Bank and assists customers with consumer and real estate loans as well as credit cards.
In other business matters, the following were elected directors and officers.
Officers
Alvin J. Goerdt – Chairman of the Board
Steven E. Thacker – Co-President
Jennifer L. Boysen – Co-President
Jason S. Wheat – Senior Vice President & Senior Lender Main Market
Mark W. Milder - Senior Vice President & Senior Lender North Market
David J. Helscher – Senior Vice President & Trust Officer
Ricci S. Aquilani – Senior Vice President, Operations & Compliance Officer
Toni J. Milnes – Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Cashier
Joel E. Kaczinski – Vice President
Ted W. Shemwell – Vice President & Trust Officer
Kathy J. Hand – Vice President & Loan Operations Manager
Tracy L. Reynolds – Vice President & Retail Banking Manager
Mary Kay Wik – Vice President & Trust Officer
Tara L. Bellich – Vice President & Trust Officer
Richard W. Klahn - Vice President & Commercial Loan Officer
Mindy S. Burggraaf – Vice President & Real Estate Manager
Lynn E. Chambell – Assistant Vice President
LaRee D. Mangler – Assistant Vice President Marketing & Business Development
Bernard J. Holtkamp – Assistant Vice President & Installment Loan Manager
Kimberly D. Gregory – Assistant Vice President, Head Teller & Vault Manager
Lisa K. Snyder – Assistant Vice President Real Estate Loan Administration Officer
Karen J. Marshall – Human Resources & Training Officer
Kevin B. Ross – Information Technology Officer
Kristi D. McCune – Trust Operations Officer
Gail L. Clements – Loan Officer & Assistant Camanche Branch Manager
Bonnie K. Yaddof – Loan Officer & Preston Branch Manager
John R. Mielk – Loan Officer
Jared M. Voss - Loan Officer
Mallory R. Ries - Loan Officer & North Market Loan Administration
Anne K. West - Customer Service Officer
Danielle I. Crockett – Operations & Audit Officer
Brooke G. Stahl – Retail Banking Officer & Lincolnway Assistant Branch Manager
Tevin J. Stoecker – Loan Officer
Directors
Alvin J. Goerdt – Chairman of the Board
Steven E. Thacker – Co-President
Jennifer L. Boysen – Co-President
Ann B. Forstchen – W.J. Young & Co.
Thomas E. Fullerton – Retired CNB Executive Vice President
Julie Burke Smith – President, W J Young & Co.
Jeffrey B. Stoutner – Attorney
