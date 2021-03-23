CLINTON — The annual meeting of Clinton National Bank was held March 12.
Chairman of the Board Al Goerdt reported on the bank’s highlights in 2020.
“2020 was an unprecedented year for Clinton National Bank, as we all dealt with the uncertainty of the global pandemic,” Goerdt said. “What was planned to be a celebration of Clinton National Bank’s 155th anniversary, shifted to protecting our team and our customers from the deadly virus. Throughout 2020, we provided unwavering strength to our customers, helping them navigate this very difficult year. Our number one priority was striving to keep everyone and their finances safe and secure, always a core value in our mission.”
“Our commercial and agricultural teams team worked diligently to help our business customers navigate the federal stimulus programs provided through the Paycheck Protection Program loans,” he said. “These loans provided a financial lifeline to many businesses who were struggling from a lack of business due to the pandemic. Our real estate department had a busy year as well, assisting many home owners with the refinancing of their home loans, due to the low interest rates.”
“2020 will also be remembered for the unexpected passing of our Vice Chairman of the Board, Bob Holleran. He will be remembered for his vast knowledge, wisdom, professionalism, dedication and strength. He left a legacy which will continue on forever,” he said.
“A review of our financial performance at the end of 2020 shows our total loan portfolio grew to $214,194,000, an 8.5% increase over 2019. Much of that growth was in commercial loans, which grew by 20% over last year to $115,086,000. Our real estate loan portfolio also increased by 3.9%, totaling $26,940,000 at the end of the year.
“At the end of 2020, our assets totaled $411,720,000, a 9.5% growth over last year. Deposits also increased, climbing to $332,300,000, an 8.1% increase over 2019. Much of that growth came from an increase in checking account balances which increased by 55.13% over the previous year to $199,760,000.”
During the meeting, two team members were promoted.
Lisa Snyder, who joined the bank in 1993, was promoted to Assistant Vice President and Real Estate Loan Administration. In the past, she had also been active with the American Red Cross. She is located in the Real Estate Department.
Mallory Ries, located in the Sabula branch, was promoted to Loan Officer and North Market Loan Administration. She has been with the bank since 2014 and she also serves as a commissioner for the Eastern Iowa Regional Housing Authority.
In other business matters, the following were elected directors and officers.
Alvin J. Goerdt – Chairman of the Board
Steven E. Thacker – Co-President
Jennifer L. Boysen – Co-President
Jason S. Wheat – Senior Vice President & Senior Lender Main Market
Mark W. Milder – Senior Vice President & Senior Lender North Market
David J. Helscher – Senior Vice President & Trust Officer
Ricci S. Aquilani – Senior Vice President, Operations & Compliance Officer
Toni J. Milnes – Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Cashier
Deborah A. Farrell – Vice President & Camanche Office Manager
Joel E. Kaczinski – Vice President
Ted W. Shemwell – Vice President & Trust Officer
Kathy J. Hand – Vice President & Loan Operations Manager
Christine Smith – Vice President & Operations Officer
Tracy L. Reynolds – Vice President & Customer Service Manager
Mary Kay Wik – Vice President & Trust Officer
Tara L. Bellich – Vice President & Trust Officer
Mindy S. Burggraaf –Vice President & Real Estate Manager
Lynn E. Chambell – Assistant Vice President
LaRee D. Mangler – Assistant Vice President Marketing & Business Development
Bernard J. Holtkamp – Assistant Vice President & Installment Loan Manager
Kimberly D. Gregory – Assistant Vice President, Head Teller & Vault Manager
Lisa K. Snyder – Assistant Vice President Real Estate Loan Administration Officer
Karen J. Marshall – Human Resources & Training Officer
Kevin B. Ross – Information Technology Officer
Kristi D. McCune – Trust Operations Officer
Gail L. Clements – Loan Officer & Assistant Camanche Office Manager
Bonnie K. Yaddof – Loan Officer & Preston Office Manager
John R. Mielk – Loan Officer
Jared M. Voss – Loan Officer
Mallory R. Ries – Loan Officer & North Market Loan Administration
Directors
Ann B. Forstchen – W.J. Young & Co.
Thomas E. Fullerton – Retired CNB Executive Vice President
Julie Burke Smith – President, W J Young & Co.
Jeffrey B. Stoutner – Attorney
