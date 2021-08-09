BETTENDORF — The painting “Lilies and Lotus at Lock 13” by Larry Jon Davis will anchor the “Golden Light: Summer of New Beginnings” exhibition at Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy this month.
A native of Clinton, Davis grew up along the Mississippi River and has vivid memories of lilies and lotus at Lock and Dam 13 near Fulton, said Beréskin Gallery in a press release last week.
Davis would walk out to the causeway from the Iowa side to the dam or canoe from the Illinois side into the water lilies, the gallery said. “At sunset, there are colors that don’t show up any other time of day,” he said.
The 5-foot-by-5-foot “Lilies and Lotus at Lock 13,” is striking, awash in vibrant colors of pink, orange, yellow, violets and blues, with a sunset reflected on the water, the gallery said.
Davis is now a retired art professor with a studio in Knoxville, Illinois.
The Golden Light exhibit includes work by nine other artists: Pat Bereskin, Rose Moore, Pat Halverson, Dean Kuegler, Debora Stewart, Hans Olson, Brad Bisbey, Steve Sinner and Troy Swangstu.
The artists and their works have received wide acclaim and are well-known to patrons of the gallery, said Bereskin, owner of Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy. The pieces from the 10 artists in the exhibition reflect expressions of hope and light, she said.
The exhibit continues through Aug. 26 at 2967 State St. in Bettendorf.
