CLINTON — Union Pacific Railroad on Wednesday honored a Clinton native for his 50 years of service to the railroad.
Fifty years of railroading, and 2 million miles later, Dan Knutsen says he still loves his job and has no plans to retire soon, UP said in a press release announcing his length of service.
Knutsen, a locomotive engineer in the Great Lakes Service Unit, began driving tractors as soon as his feet could reach the pedals. As one of seven children, Knutsen began working the family farm at a young age, sparking his fascination with heavy machinery.
The opportunity arrived to work as a Chicago and North Western Railroad brakeman in 1970, and his interest in trains continued to grow. He became a locomotive engineer in 1972 and has been running trains out of his hometown of Clinton ever since.
According to Great Lakes Service Unit team members, “his love for the job shows in his attention to detail. Dan leaves no stone unturned.”
