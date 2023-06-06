CLINTON — Dustin A. Ludemann, who is a Clinton native and an attorney, has joined Farwell & Bruhn law firm and is accepting new clients, said James D. Bruhn.
Ludemann earned his law degree from Drake University in 2015 and is licensed to practice law in both Iowa and Illinois. He also holds a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from the University of Iowa and a master's degree in social work.
Prior to accepting employment at Farwell & Bruhn, Ludemann worked as a personal injury lawyer and as an assistant county attorney. Ludemann grew up in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School.
Ludemann is working as a general practitioner in multiple fields, including but not limited to, family law, personal injury, litigation, commercial and business law, real estate, wills and estates and criminal law.
“It is exciting to have a Clinton native, with his experience in law, return to the community,” said Bruhn. “Dustin’s background and legal experience are great assets and enable him to immediately contribute to providing legal services to clients.”
