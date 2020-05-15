CLINTON — Born and raised in Clinton, Danny Thomas spent most of his life in law enforcement in Arizona. Now back in Clinton, Thomas is running for sheriff.
Thomas graduated from Clinton High School in 1968. His father, Clinton Police Capt. David Thomas, had recently retired at the time and moved to Arizona, Thomas said.
Thomas moved to Arizona with his parents and attended Eastern Arizona College, majoring in physical education.
“I left school to join the Marine Corps in 1969,” said Thomas, “so I am a Vietnam Vet, and I spent three years in the Marine Corp.”
Following his military service, Thomas attended the police academy and found work with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in Tucson, Arizona. “I worked there for almost 11 years,” Thomas said.
Thomas worked in the patrol division, K-9, Special Weapons and Tactics, major crimes and undercover narcotics, he said. One of his first tasks on narcotic detail was spending three days undercover in jail, “so I’ve done some crazy stuff.”
At times, Thomas tried to get out of law enforcement, but he always went back to it. He worked for the Oro Valley Police Department, Show Low Police Department, the Department of Corrections and as a liquor control agent for the State of Arizona, he said.
“And I actually was in charge of the office in Flagstaff, Arizona. I transferred from Tucson to Flagstaff, and my area of coverage was the top one-third of the state myself.”
Thomas spent 20 years there, and retired in 2017. He started his own consulting business, Northern Arizona Expert Liquor Consultants and worked as Deputy Constable of Coconino County, Arizona.
In January 2020, Thomas retired and returned to Clinton.
“I wanted to use my 46 years of law enforcement experience and bring it back to the community where I was raised,” Thomas said. “I still have a lot of friends here. I came back almost every year to visit friends.
“It’s a smaller community,” said Thomas of Clinton. “I always liked smaller communities.” Coconino County is the second-largest county by area in the contiguous United States at 18,661 square miles. Clinton County is only 710 square miles.
“I like the slower-paced life, so I moved back here to try to bring my 46 years of law enforcement experience back to the community where I grew up.”
Thomas said he’s met all the goals he had for his career. “Why not give back to the community that I knew was having some issues when it came to crime? There’s meth problems everywhere. There’s drug problems.
“I’m well-versed in narcotics,” Thomas said.
“One thing that’s happened in our society today is that law enforcement really doesn’t have support from the public anymore. We don’t involve the public in what we’re doing,” Thomas said.
“We need to bring the community together to work with us.”
Thomas would like to create a community task force to combat problems that exist in each community in the county.
“When you read everything about Clinton, mostly you read about Clinton being one of the worst cities in the state for crime and for clearing crime,” Thomas said.
Thomas reads about court proceedings in the newspaper in which people who have committed crimes two or three times, people violating probation, felons possessing fire arms receive no prison time and no fines.
“That’s only telling criminals to come to Clinton, Iowa and commit crimes because you’ll get a slap on the wrist,” Thomas said.
Thomas has a long list of programs he believes would make Clinton County better.
“One of my main goals is to start an RUOK,” he said. The acronym stands for Are You OK? “That’s a program for the disabled, homebound, physically incapacitated and veterans,” Thomas said.
The program teams law enforcement with volunteers to check regularly on people who don’t get out. “And if we couldn’t get ahold of them, we’d send [a] contact person out to check on them.”
Thomas would like to start a youth program such as an explorer scout program or a junior deputy program so students can learn about police work and learn to serve the community.
A reserve deputy program would give more coverage to communities in the county, Thomas said, and he’d like to get inmates working, cleaning up debris along the highway, through incentive programs.
Thomas would also like more mental health funding so people with mental health problems would have somewhere to go other than jail, and he wants to investigate cold cases. According to Thomas, Clinton County has 10 unsolved homicides, and he already has someone lined up who is willing to investigate those.
“All my life I’ve been a workaholic, so there’s no need for me to slow down now,” Thomas said. “I get excited about the prospect of getting to do this.”
Thomas is challenged for the Republican nomination for sheriff by Bill Greenwalt and Allan Soenksen. The Iowa primary election is set for Tuesday, June 2.
