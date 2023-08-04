A life-long resident of Clinton, Officer Johannes F. “Fred” Koch joined the Clinton Police Department on Dec. 1, 1922 after a short stint in the U.S. Army. By August 1926, his foot beat was in the area of South Second Street.
During those years, before the introduction of police two-way radio, officers were summoned for calls by the desk sergeant going outside the office in the 400 block South Second Street and pulling a cord to turn on a light atop the present day Van Allen apartments building, or by activating a light on police call boxes scattered around the city. Officers on patrol, like Officer Koch was that night, would then have to frequently watch to see if the light was on, and if so, proceed to the nearest police call box to phone into the office to obtain their assignment.
Late in the evening of Aug. 3, 1926 Officer Koch received such an assignment to wait at the call box he had phoned in on for Officer Charles Funnell to pick him up in the police car. He was to conduct surveillance on a parked car, for which the duty Captain had earlier that evening received a tip that the vehicle belonged to a wanted person, Eugene Moore. They were joined in their surveillance by Motorcycle Officer James Lehman.
Aug. 3, 1926 was a typical Iowa summer day. The hot sun and humidity were the perfect mix for making the corn grow tall, which was already as high a grown man in the fields on the outskirts of Clinton near present day South 14th Street. Automobiles of this vintage had no air conditioning, so if an officer was on surveillance, it meant roll down the windows and sweat it out. This was also the era of Prohibition, so stories of “Speakeasies”, bath tub gin, corn whiskey stills, the antics of bootleggers, and the law enforcement officers who chased them, were all the rage.
Eugene Moore was a wanted man – a notorious bootlegger, an accused car thief, and all-around ruffian. There were warrants for his arrest in several jurisdictions in the Midwest. The Omaha Office of the FBI had sent a teletype to Clinton Police asking that Eugene Moore be arrested on federal warrants if he was found to be in the city. Moore had recently vowed that he would not be taken alive, and had even made a man dance by firing his .45 caliber revolver at the man’s feet. Officer Koch had often spoken with his father before the night he was killed, and said that he feared trouble with the outlaw Eugene Moore, but if the time ever came when it was his duty to arrest Moore, he would not hesitate to perform that duty.
In the early morning hours of Aug. 4, 1926, Officers Fred Lehmann, Charles Funnell, and Johannes “Fred” Koch proceeded to conduct surveillance on a Buick automobile said to be owned by Eugene Moore, and parked in what is now the 1200 block of Camanche Avenue. Parking their 1922 Dodge Runabout police car and Harley Davidson police motorcycle about 75 feet away, the officers sat in the warm, humid early morning hours of Aug. 4, watching and waiting to see if it was Eugene Moore who came to the parked Buick.
Approximately 2 a.m., the officers identified Moore and his wife getting into the Buick. The officers quickly surrounded the car, pulled open the doors, and as was practice at the time said, “Stick ‘em up Moore!” It is said that Moore responded by raising a revolver, which Officer Koch grabbed and for just a few seconds held on to, but Moore was able to wrest his gun away. Screaming and gun shots followed. Historical records indicate the investigation never determined who fired the first shot, however it is known that when it was all over a total of 13 shots had pierced the quiet of that night.
Moore had fired all six shots from his .45 caliber revolver; Officer Lehmann had fired five shots, and Officer Koch had fired two shots from his service revolver before he fell dead on the street. Officer Charles Funnell never fired a shot. He abandoned the police car and ran on foot all the way back to the Police Station in the 400 block of South Second Street, where he told the Desk Sergeant he feared Officer Koch was lying on the street, dead. After a thorough investigation by Police Chief Peter Oster, approximately two weeks later Officer Funnell was fired.
Eugene Moore was struck by four of the bullets fired by the officers, but managed to run from the scene and hide in the bushes of a nearby house for almost two hours before his capture. Moore eventually recovered from his wounds. One of the bullets had struck Mrs. Moore in the back, but she quickly recovered from her wounds. Officer Johannes Koch was struck by four of the bullets fired at close range from Moore’s powerful .45 caliber revolver. All four bullets are said to have passed completely through Officer Koch’s body, with one of them piercing his heart. Officer Koch’s body laid on Camanche Avenue until Police Chief Peter Oster could be called in to take command of the case and order it removed.
Eugene Moore was charged with first-degree murder and went to trial in Clinton County District Court in November 1926. The County Attorney sought to prove a death penalty case. The jury returned a verdict of manslaughter, for which Moore served just over 5 years of an 8-year sentence.
Officer Johannes Koch was just 29 years old when he died. He had served the citizens of Clinton for almost 4 years at the time of his death. His funeral was conducted by Rev. J. S. Leamer of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. An Honor Guard leading a horse-drawn caisson took his body with all due ceremony to his final resting place at Springdale Cemetery. Officer Koch was survived by his wife Florence, and a 2-year old son, Robert. A fund of just over $1,200 had been collected from the grateful citizens of the community and was given to his widow. In addition, his family received a survivor’s benefit of $15 per week for 300 weeks.
Officer Johannes F. “Fred” Koch. End of watch – August 4, 1926.
Research for this story included a personal interview with Mr. Gail Mauck (August 26, 1917 - October 11, 2018).
Gail Mauck was raised in the area of Camanche Avenue where the murder of Officer Koch took place. He told of how learning of what had happened overnight, he and a friend went looking for bullets or shell casings. Of course, the handguns of the day being revolvers meant there were no shell casings unless someone reloaded.
Gail also spoke of Eugene Moore having a physically disabled son. When the neighborhood boys played a game of baseball they would often include this boy in their games. They would make sure the boy got a base hit, then everyone would fumble the ball or throw it to the wrong base so the boy could score a “home run”. Eugene Moore was so pleased with the boys accepting his son in their games that he bought them all manner of baseball equipment.
Many homes at the time were heated by coal-fired furnaces or stoves. The coal was shipped in large chunks, sometimes up to 5 to 6 inches across. When a Chicago Northwestern railroad train would be stopped on the tracks adjacent to Liberty Avenue, some of the neighborhood boys would climb into the open hopper coal cars and throw chucks of coal over to others on the ground. Sometimes the Railroad Policeman (called “the Bull”) would catch the boys doing this and give chase. If the Bull didn’t come around, the boys would load their wagons with this coal, and Eugene Moore would pay them 10 cents per wagon full, for which the boys could buy a whole bag of penny candy at the neighborhood store.
Lester Shields is a retired Clinton police officer. Research for this article is from Clinton Public Library microfilm archives of Clinton Herald newspaper articles in the days after Officer Koch was murdered.
